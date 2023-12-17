Stew Peters Tries to Educate Alex Jones about Zionist Khazarian Jews

Stew Peters confronts Alex Jones about Zionism and dares to say everything that's forbidden to say about the Jews. Alex seemed visibly nervous and tried to change the subject several times, but Stew was persistent. Alex even tried to ask some trapping questions but Stew maneuvered his way out of them all and shined like a boss! Finally, someone willing to say what's really going on! How rare this was to see and I hope we see more of this. Obviously Alex Jones is compromised because he's scared to death of the Jews. We need brave men like Stew Peters in this hour. He's not a Pastor, just a regular God fearing sinner who loves God and reads his Bible and dares to bring up the Scriptures that the Zionist's don't want you to know about. I have never seen Alex squirm quite like this. Alex Jones shows how he is irrelevant to alternative talk media at this point because he has shrunk back. Stew Peters is definitely the new alternative media hero. Stew Peters, God's Bounty hunter is fearless!

