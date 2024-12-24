BGMCTV P168 Parash 10 Mikketz (At the end) B’resheet/Genesis 41:1 to 44:17

BGMCTV B’resheet/ GENESIS 43





This chapter informs us how that the famine continued in the land of Canaan, and the corn that Ya’akov/Jacob's family had from Egypt being consumed, Jacob pressed his sons to go down for more, which they refused to do, unless Benyamin/Benjamin was sent with them, for whose safety Yahudah/Judah offered to become a surety, Gen_43:1; Ya’akov/Jacob with reluctance was prevailed upon to let him go, and dismissed them with a present to the governor of Egypt, and with double money to buy corn with, and with his blessing upon them, Gen_43:11; upon which they set out for Egypt; and when they came into the presence of Yoseph/Joseph, he seeing Benyamin/Benjamin with them, ordered his steward to have them to his house, and get dinner ready, it being his pleasure that they should dine with him that day, Gen_43:15; this threw them into a fright, supposing they were going to be called to an account for the money they found in their sacks; wherefore they related to the steward very particularly the whole of that affair, who bid them not be uneasy, for he had had their money; and as a proof that things would go well with them, brought Shimon/Simeon out to them, and treated them very kindly and gently, Gen_43:18; and having got their present ready against Yoseph/Joseph came home, they delivered it to him with great veneration and submission; who asked of the welfare of their father, and whether that was not their younger brother they spoke of, the sight of whom so affected him, that he was obliged in haste to retire to his chamber, and weep, Gen_43:25; and having washed his face, and composed himself, he returned and ordered dinner to be brought, which was set on different tables, one for himself and the Egyptians, and the other for his brethren, whom he placed according to their age, to their great surprise; and sent them messes from his table to each, and to Benyamin/Benjamin five times more than the rest, and they were so liberally entertained, that they became cheerful and merry, Gen_43:31.





