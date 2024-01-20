What will Happen in the End of Days - Are you Prepared?

Save Souls with an OfGod Tshirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

The speaker, Brother Larry, discusses the concept of spiritual warfare, emphasizing that the Bible teaches about both spiritual and physical warfare. He mentions the impending day of God's wrath, often referred to as the day of the Lord, prophesied in the Bible. Brother Larry urges listeners to turn to Jesus for salvation, emphasizing the need to escape God's punishment for sin and disobedience. He describes the future seven years of great and terrible judgment, using various adjectives and phrases to depict the catastrophic events, including war, economic collapse, famines, plagues, and more. Brother Larry warns against taking the mark of the beast during this time and encourages listeners to seek refuge in Jesus Christ to avoid the impending judgment. The message concludes with a call to come to Christ before it's too late.