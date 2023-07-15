Quo Vadis





In this video we share Mystic Marie-Julie Jahenny's Prophecy of a Terrible Chastisement.





The mystic Marie-Julie Jahenny, mystic and stigmatist from La Fraudais, was born on February 12, 1850 in a small town in the west of France.





Marie-Julie was a miracle for many scientists who constantly questioned her, a mockery of unbelievers and the arrogant, the admiration of her lifelong friend, Bishop Fourier, the bishop of Nantes, and the loyal circles of those who devoted their lives to spreading her messages to an ungrateful and careless world.





Marie-Julie Jahenny’s prophecy dates back to the Nineteenth Century.





“In their (priests’) aberration, they will break their oaths. The Book of Life contains a list of names that ‘rends the heart.’





“Because of the little respect it has for the apostles of God, the flock grows careless and ceases to observe the laws.





The priest himself is responsible for the lack of respect because he does not respect enough his holy ministry, and the place which he occupies in his sacred functions.





The flock follows in the footsteps of its pastors; this is a great tragedy.





“The clergy will be severely punished on account of their inconceivable fickleness and great cowardice which is incompatible with their functions.





“A terrible chastisement has been provided for those who ascend every morning the steps of the Holy Sacrifice.





I have not come on your altars to be tortured. I suffer a hundredfold more from such hearts than any of the others.





I absolve you from your great sins, My children, but I cannot grant any pardon to these priests.”





She also once said:





“The crisis will come on all of a sudden and the Chastisement will be worldwide.”





The Lord endowed her with many graces for her first Communions, graces to which she responded with ever greater devotion.





In 1873, she received from Heaven the most special mystical gift - the stigmata.





She was blessed with frequent visions of Jesus and Mary, as well as many prophetic enlightenments.





With unerring accuracy, the mystic prophesied many things that happened in the future.





The Church considers her to be an authentic mystic because the first local bishop to examine her case, Bishop Fournier of Nantes, was sympathetic to her cause and believed that everything that happened to her was of supernatural origin.





In the last years of her life, as a blind, deaf, mute and taken mystic, she lived miraculously only from the Blessed Sacrament.





Therefore we will not pass lightly over what God has entrusted to her for the benefit of our sad days.





She went to her heavenly reward on March 4, 1941.





