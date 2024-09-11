Digital Cell Phones, Illegals Stealing Oil & New American Flag 09/11/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we see that India is starting to trade with Russia outside of the SWIFT system, armed Venezuelan Gangs are terrorizing one of the biggest Oil Field in Texas and finally, Washington thinks Ukraine’s Biometric Digital ID is a “model of success” for other nations to replicate.
00:00 - India Trading with Russia
03:44 - Gangs Terrorizing America’s Top Oil Field
09:44 - Biometric Digital ID’s
12:30 - Prepper Bar
13:52 - Ditching the Dollar
15:17 - New Digital Checkbook
19:03 - American Flag
24:32 - Our Sponsors
