© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
• SCOTUS Backs Trump’s Move to Pause $4 Billion in Foreign Aid, Citing Executive Authority
• Fauci Orchestrated COVID Coverup by Directing Deletion of Federal Records
• DOJ Charges Career Criminal in Brutal Murder of Ukrainian Refugee on Charlotte Train
• France Erupts in Chaos as 'Block Everything' Protests Challenge Macron’s Leadership
• More...
https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/underground-usa-daily-news-brief-6f9