Lou Dobbs: Congress Should Be in Special Session to Conduct Impeachment Inquiry of Biden
“Anyone who believes that impeaching this president shouldn’t be a priority, I think has to reconsider.”
Lou Dobbs wishes that Congress were in special session with the sole purpose of conducting an impeachment inquiry of President Biden.
