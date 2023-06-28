John Ratcliffe: How Merrick Garland could turn into Biden’s ‘fall guy’

22 views • 06/28/2023

Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html

Former DNI John Ratcliffe discusses the bribery allegations against then-Vice President Biden on 'Kudlow.' #foxbusiness #kudlow

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.