It changed the fate of many people

RFK ジュニアに反対している 17,000 人の医師の皆さんへ…
あなたがワクチン業界に所有されていないことを証明するために、銀行口座と株式の完全な法医学的財務監査を受けてください。それまでは、あなたの意見は何の意味も持ちません。
https://x.com/liz_churchill10/status/1877514371682681180
ドナルド・トランプ大統領は、米国が世界保健機関から最終的に脱退するという大統領令に署名した。 公式証言 ビル・ゲイツは世界保健機関の世界的な権力掌握の背後にいた。WHOはまた、「WHOの性犯罪スキャンダル」にも関与しており、83人のWHO職員が13歳の少女や女性を性的に搾取し、レイプも行っていた。
https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1881527132213445109
ドイツのAfD党首アリス・ヴァイデル氏は、コロナパンデミック中に、ワクチンによる死亡や副作用をめぐる意見を抑圧した者たちに責任を負わせる、と誓った
https://x.com/Junika2022/status/1880281025936519562
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
日本、２０２４年末
But what about all the people still lining up?
https://x.com/nashimurakasm2/status/1873938347674214568?s=06
The bird flu (H5N1) may start soon.
This time it's the real thing. Mr. Kawaoka from Tokyo University, what a thing to do.