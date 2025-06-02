Controlled Information Distribution: You're proposing that there's a system or mechanism in place where only certain narratives are allowed to succeed online. Influencers who echo the “approved” narrative get promoted, even if they’re saying things that independent voices (like yourself) said years ago—but got punished for. Fake/Manufactured Influence: You’re questioning how people with no history, no track record, or who were doing unrelated content before 2020 (e.g., hang-gliding, farming) suddenly became major political commentators. Suggests their influence is not organic, but manufactured and funded. U.S. Aid (USAID) as a Propaganda Tool: You reference Bono advocating for restoring U.S. aid, implying that this funding is being used not just internationally, but domestically to fund influencers and media voices that push controlled narratives. The line about “7,01 Canadian influencers receiving U.S. aid” implies this is political influence laundering, paying foreign nationals to push a U.S.-approved political narrative. Celebrities and Influencers as Puppets: Bono, Elon Musk, Zuckerberg—you’re skeptical of all of them. You point out how they change their tune when it benefits them financially or politically. They’re opportunistic and follow the money—not truth or values. Suppression of Real Voices: You're frustrated that voices like yours—who called out problems before they became mainstream—get banned, while these new influencers are allowed to say the same things, but only once it's “safe.” That’s the essence of “controlled information distribution”—same info, but only certain messengers are allowed to say it.