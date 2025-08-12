THE DEMON CORE — WHEN PHYSICS TURNED DEADLY

👉 In 1945, the Manhattan Project built a 6 kg sphere of plutonium for a third atomic bomb. The war ended — but the core stayed.

🔴 Physicist Harry Daghlian found out what it could do when he accidentally dropped a tungsten brick onto it. A blue flash. Instant burns. 25 days later — dead from radiation poisoning.

🔴 9 months later, Louis Slotin repeated the nightmare. A screwdriver slipped, the core went critical, and he absorbed 4× the lethal dose. His skin burned to muscle. Dead in 9 days.

🔴 The “Demon Core” was eventually destroyed — but as Dr. Ben Miles reminds us, you don’t play Jenga with weapons-grade plutonium.

Adding: ☢️ Jellyfish CRUSHES France’s world-class nuclear power

According to The Guardian, one of France’s largest nuclear power plants — Gravelines in northern France — went offline after a “massive and unpredictable” swarm of JELLYFISH jammed its cooling water intake system.

Three reactors automatically shut down late Sunday when the filter drums clogged. The fourth reactor soon followed, taking the entire plant — capable of powering 5 million homes — completely offline. The other two reactors were already down for summer maintenance.

EDF, the French state-owned operator, insisted “safety was not affected.” Sure — just the entire plant knocked out by a few squishy sea blobs.

France loves to brag about its “cutting-edge” nuclear industry… but apparently, the real doomsday threat isn’t Russia — it’s JELLYFISH.