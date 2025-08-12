BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Manhattan Project - The DEMON CORE when PHYSICS turned DEADLY - 1945
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
73 views • 1 month ago

THE DEMON CORE — WHEN PHYSICS TURNED DEADLY

👉 In 1945, the Manhattan Project built a 6 kg sphere of plutonium for a third atomic bomb. The war ended — but the core stayed.

🔴 Physicist Harry Daghlian found out what it could do when he accidentally dropped a tungsten brick onto it. A blue flash. Instant burns. 25 days later — dead from radiation poisoning.

🔴 9 months later, Louis Slotin repeated the nightmare. A screwdriver slipped, the core went critical, and he absorbed 4× the lethal dose. His skin burned to muscle. Dead in 9 days.

🔴 The “Demon Core” was eventually destroyed — but as Dr. Ben Miles reminds us, you don’t play Jenga with weapons-grade plutonium.

Adding:  ☢️ Jellyfish CRUSHES France’s world-class nuclear power

According to The Guardian, one of France’s largest nuclear power plants — Gravelines in northern France — went offline after a “massive and unpredictable” swarm of JELLYFISH jammed its cooling water intake system.

Three reactors automatically shut down late Sunday when the filter drums clogged. The fourth reactor soon followed, taking the entire plant — capable of powering 5 million homes — completely offline. The other two reactors were already down for summer maintenance.

EDF, the French state-owned operator, insisted “safety was not affected.” Sure — just the entire plant knocked out by a few squishy sea blobs.

France loves to brag about its “cutting-edge” nuclear industry… but apparently, the real doomsday threat isn’t Russia — it’s JELLYFISH.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy