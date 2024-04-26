© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The first large ships passed through the port Baltimore via the canal, which is being cleared of debris from a bridge that collapsed a month ago.
The insurance damage from the accident could set a record for the entire history of ship collision incidents - the media reported that it is estimated at $4 billion. The cost of building a new bridge in this location was estimated at $1 billion, and it will take from five to seven years to complete.