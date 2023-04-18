DR. 'JORDAN B PETERSON'S' ANTI 'WEF' 'ARC' WAS BUILT FOR BILLIONAIRES, BY BILLIONAIRES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AndreCorbeil
DR. 'JORDAN B PETERSON'S' 'ARC' WAS BUILT FOR BILLIONAIRES, BY BILLIONAIRES
March. 25, 2023.
Amazing Polly
There is a new Global Council fronted by Jordan Peterson that promises to save us all from the Woke Dystopian Future. But who is behind it?
4 hours ago
FreedomAintFree2021
If the solution is friendly to central planning then the speaker is either a globalist or a useful tool. The most efficient and flexible systems are distributed. They are more flexible and easier to maintain and avoid single point of failure.
A one world system of any kind will attract the most ruthless and homicidal people will seek to gain control of it. Power attracts evil.
So when you see global solution run.
Historically look how many people only escaped despots and dictators only because there was another country to flee to.
Imagine a global system run like Maoist China, or Stalinist Russia. Name one country that is run so well that it would be a model for the whole world.This is why globalism will always fail.
#WEF #Peterson #Arc #dig #Amazingpolly #GreatReset #AllianceForResponsibleCitizenship #Legatum #FreedomAintFree
