"A COLLAPSE IS COMING" - U.S. FINANCIAL CRASH, 'TOO BIG TO FAIL' WILL FAIL

Today's word: The U.S. DOLLAR will be drowned and dissolved by factors beyond our control. Right now, power meetings are happening to decide how to spin the coming crisis, but God says even the biggest players who think they're entitled to bailouts will not be saved. The collapse will be total with far-reaching effects around the whole world. The plate of mercy, love and compassion is being withdrawn by the Lord, and we must brace against the coming days where nations are judged for their sin. Hear the word of the Lord.





