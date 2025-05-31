© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ANOTHER Donetsk Republic village under Russian control — MoD
Artillery and drone montage of Zelensky's troops getting driven out of Novopol.
💥RUSSIAN FLAG OVER NOVOPOL IN DPR
Russia's assault troops broke through Ukrainian defenses with support from aviation, artillery, and drones. Afterwards, the soldiers entered the settlement and cleared 140 buildings.