Ukrainian NATO standard training is the Chernigov region - terror and humiliation
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
78 views • 1 week ago

"NATO standard" training is the Chernigov region.

Looks like fresh recruits taken from the streets. 

Adding: 

Ukrainian outlet NV reports that men aged 18–22 are quitting jobs en masse to leave the country under new rules allowing their departure.

The impact is most visible in the service sector, which relies heavily on young workers.

Valeriy Sozanovsky, co-owner of the Lvov restaurant group FAMI, says:

“Since the day the border opened for men aged 18–22, twelve of our staff have quit — waiters, cooks, and baristas.”

The courier company Nova Poshta lost 170 young employees in just ten days.

Restaurants under the !FEST brand report that 20% of their young male staff have already left.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
