The Face of FASCISM, and willing WAGE SLAVES betraying themselves and their fellow humans -- "It's Like Martial Law" – Poland's Pro-EU Govt Seizes Public News Channels In Massive Police Raid
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published 2 months ago

Poland’s public television news stations went off the air yesterday as police conducted massive raids to seize public news station TVP.

 

A group of senior Law and Justice (PiS) politicians, including party leader Jarosław Kaczyński and former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, arrived at the headquarters of state-run TV broadcaster TVP on Wednesday afternoon as the new pro-EU government moved to seize control of state-run press in dramatic authoritarian fashion.


Read the whole story HERE:

https://dailynewsfromaolf.substack.com/p/its-like-martial-law-polands-pro?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1300612&post_id=140076096&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=x2sr&utm_medium=email

nwofascismcorporatismnew world order unfoldingwage slaves

