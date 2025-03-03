Exploring Faith and Unity with Author Hubert Severe: A Call to Action

Amazon link: https://amzn.to/4k8i0Wc

📚 Embark on a journey of discovery with Yaya Diamond and her guest, Hubert Severe, as they delve into the essence of his latest literary work. Hubert's book is a testament to the power of belief, both in oneself and in a higher purpose. Through candid reflections on Haiti's plight, Hubert advocates for a proactive approach to overcoming adversity.





His message is one of hope and resilience, encouraging individuals to harness their potential and contribute to a brighter future. This conversation is an invitation to awaken to the possibilities within and around us, inspiring action and transformation.

⏱️⏱️VIDEO CHAPTERS⏱️⏱️:





00:00:00 - Introduction to the Interview and Guest

00:05:42 - Discussing the Book's Powerful Message

00:10:56 - Understanding Life's Rules and God's Role

00:16:13 - Overcoming Racism and Embracing Unity

00:21:28 - Opportunities and Challenges in Haiti

00:26:44 - Personal Stories of Change and Success

00:32:03 - Encouragement to Pursue Dreams and Goals





