JESUS MATTERS White lives do matter Black lives do matter Red brown yellow lives do matter Because Jesus matters first Young lives do matter Old lives do matter Male and female lives do matter Because Jesus matters first Jesus Jesus Jesus mattters Jesus Jesus Jesus mattters Jesus Jesus Jesus mattters Jesus broke the curse Jesus Jesus Jesus mattters Jesus Jesus Jesus mattters Jesus Jesus Jesus mattters Jesus matters first Tell the nation Tell the people Shout the news from the highest steeple Tell the people Tell the nation Jesus Christ is our salvation ! Great lives do matter Small lives do matter Ordinary lives they do matter Because Jesus matters first Rich lives do matter Poor lives do matter All lives do matter Because Jesus matters first Jesus Jesus Jesus mattters Jesus Jesus Jesus mattters Jesus Jesus Jesus mattters Jesus gave us the Church Jesus Jesus Jesus mattters Jesus Jesus Jesus mattters Jesus Jesus Jesus mattters Jesus matters first Christ is risen You shall never die Jesus is the way the truth and th life Life has no meaning Life has no worth No love or forgiveness 'til Jesus matters first White lives do matter Black lives do matter Red brown yellow lives do matter Because Jesus matters first Jesus Jesus Jesus mattters Jesus Jesus Jesus mattters Jesus Jesus Jesus mattters Jesus matters first Jesus Jesus Jesus mattters Jesus Jesus Jesus mattters Jesus Jesus Jesus mattters Jesus matters first Lyrics and music by Joseph S Perna Copyright 2023