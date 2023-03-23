The Birth Of A New World Order?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This certainly looks like the beginning of the New World Order that we've heard so much about, but did we ever expect it to go in this direction?
The subject of the UK being ready to supply depleted uranium ammunition to the Ukraine war is also covered in this video.
(Click here for more about depleted uranium munitions and their after-effects)
