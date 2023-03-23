BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Birth Of A New World Order?
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
7 views • 03/23/2023

This certainly looks like the beginning of the New World Order that we've heard so much about, but did we ever expect it to go in this direction?

The subject of the UK being ready to supply depleted uranium ammunition to the Ukraine war is also covered in this video.

(Click here for more about depleted uranium munitions and their after-effects)

Video Source:

'Redacted News' with Clayton & Natali Morris

https://www.youtube.com/@RedactedNews

Closing theme music:

'Without God' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted

News or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


russiaukchinanew world orderukrainewar crimesdepleted uraniumwar crimeukraine warrussia china alliance
