ANOTHER Train Derailed in Ohio — Is America Under Attack?
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
357 views • 03/05/2023

Another train has derailed in Ohio, this time in Clark County. Hazmat crews are reportedly on the scene. According to Fox News:

A non-passenger train derailed in Clark County, Ohio on Saturday evening, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, emergency personnel and hazmat crews responded to the train derailment on State Route 41 and Gateway Boulevard near the Clark County Fairgrounds at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday.

It is not known at this time if anything was on the train at the time of the derailment. The Clark County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the train was not a passenger train.

https://thelibertydaily.com/another-train-has-derailed-in-ohio-hazmat-en-route/

Keywords
terrorismsabotageohiotrainderailmentspringfieldthe jd rucker show
