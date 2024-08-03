Middle East on the Brink as Hamas Leader Assassinated - New World Next Week

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel





This week on the New World Next Week: the Middle East is on the brink once again as Israel assassinates Haniyeh in Tehran and Iran, Russia and the US jump into the fray; Bayer rolls out new CRISPR gene edited frankenmustard as the future of food gets shoved down the public's throat; and new footage of the Twin Towers' destruction surfaces after 23 years.





