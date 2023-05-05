Andreas Kalcker FORBIDDEN HEALTH. The Remedy silenced and falsely discredited.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
All About Chlorine Dioxide Therapy (CDS / CLO2 / MMS / CD / Jim Humble) www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthChlorineDioxide.html
"What if I told you that people had been needlessly suffering and dying from diseases like cancer, AIDS, lyme disease and a virtually endless list of viral and bacterial infections?"
"What if I told you that a remedy exists and that remedy has been silenced, falsely discredited and hidden from the world? What if I told you that there was undeniable evidence as well as countless testimonies of its safe use and powerful effectiveness? Would you be willing to learn the truth?" ~ The Universal Antidote - Documentary (2021) at https://odysee.com/@OzFlor:7/170822f:3
Most effective against ANY virus, bacteria, parasite, toxin: Chlorine Dioxide, Hydrogen Peroxide, Ivermectin, C-60.
MIRRORED: Forbidden Health https://odysee.com/@inVtro:4/Forbidden-Health-ANDREAS-KALCKER-:e
MORE Andreas Kalcker Resources~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Andreas Kalcker is at https://andreaskalcker.com/en/
Andreas Kalcker on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Kalcker:7?view=home
What is CDS? https://AndreasKalcker.com/en/cds-clo2/what-is-cds.html
The Censored Conference - Act 2: Tom Renz Interviews Andreas Kalcker
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZZ6Abx78oYhv/
What is Chlorine Dioxide? www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthChlorineDioxide.html
Forbidden Health
https://odysee.com/@inVtro:4/Forbidden-Health-ANDREAS-KALCKER-:e
Biophysicist Andreas Kalcker: Chlorine Dioxide for Guayaquil
https://odysee.com/@CovidDoctors:0/world-cure:7
Kerri Rivera Vaxxdemic Chlorine Dioxide Virus - Immune Support Handbook Ebook Download (PDF)
www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/kerriRiveraCovid19RescueMe2020.pdf
Jim Humble, Save Your Life With Chlorine Dioxide Ebook Download (PDF)
www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/HumbleMMSEnglish.pdf
The Universal Antidote - Documentary (2021)
https://odysee.com/@OzFlor:7/170822f:3
Kerri Cassidy Interviews Andreas Kalcker
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zn0v9kmyI5uY
Interview RTV Österreich Interview with Andreas Kalcker - April 2023
Auf Deutsch https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8ki0s3
The Universal Antidote - The Science & Story of Chlorine Dioxide [DEUTSCH] [CDL Doku]
https://odysee.com/@m0rXn2:a/The-Universal-Antidote_Deutsch:d
