"Prayer for Humanity" - The Prayer of Jesus - Audio

John 17:20-21 NLT
"I am praying not only for these disciples but also for all who will ever believe in me through their message. [21] I pray that they will all be one, just as you and I are one-as you are in me, Father, and I am in you. And may they be in us so that the world will believe you sent me.