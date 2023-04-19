NWO: Canada bans Christians from demonstrating at perverted drag show events!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Stew Peters (www.stewpeters.com)



In his interview with Odessa Orlewicz of Liberty Talk Canada, Stew looks at how Christians in the city of Calgary, in the “conservative” province of Alberta, cannot be closer than 200 meters or 656 feet away from demonstrating at perverted transgender / drag queen events.



But the same transgender and drag queen supporters are allowed to get violent at Christian events.



In Matthew 24:9, Christ says: Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name's sake.



We truly are in the end times when evil is good and good is evil as prophesied in Isaiah 5:20.



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].