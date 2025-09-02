IT'S NOT MERELY ALL A SHOW BUT REALITY 2025-04-15 - CLAIRE DYER

Have you been mindcontrolled to say #enjoytheshow?

If you're falling for such distraction you've programmed to be distracted, whilst the "golden age" is being played out as you've been had by one of the extraordinary mind games been played out on you. This is real 5th generation warfare. Hegelian dialectic in real-time?

I'm no fan of TikTok, but others still using it, I will use it for case proofs. I'm also no fan of the Rumble dot com #honeypot, which does a soft shadowbanning.