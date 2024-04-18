Whitney Webb Interview - Manufacturing Bipartisan Consent For Biometric Surveillance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Last American Vagabond
April 17, 2024
Joining me once again today is TLAV writer and researcher, and founder/editor of Unlimited Hangout, Whitney Webb, here to discuss the biometric surveillance network being built around democrat and republican alike, while they all squabble about manufactured distractions and situations designed to manufacture bipartisan consent. She explains how this is connected to the push for global governance, the digital ID, and even Israel and their infamous unit 8200.
All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/whitney-webb-interview-4-17-24
