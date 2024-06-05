© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The first days of summer were very unsuccessful for the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the battlefield. Since June 1, the situation of the Ukrainian Army has deteriorated significantly. Over the past 72 hours, Russian troops have taken control of not only 98% of the territory of the strategically important settlement of 'Kalinovka' to the northeast of 'Chasiv Yar' but also significantly advanced to the village of 'Karlovka' in Avdiivka direction of the front.....................................
