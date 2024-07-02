Mass Vaccination and AIRLINE SAFETY - Part 12

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Since the experimental covid poisons were administered en masse, Pilots continue to drop dead from jab induced cardiac issues.
Many pilots are being wiped out from turbo cancers, and many flights are being diverted from pilot incapacitations such as seizures, heart attacks and other serious side effects from the poison jabs.
There is a disaster waiting to happen..
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984
