Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for April 23, 2024

Here is the message of Our Lady to LUZ DE MARIA de Bonilla for April 23, 2024:





Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, receive My Blessings and My Maternal Love.





Beloved children:





I CALL ON EACH ONE IN PARTICULAR TO BE EXAMINED AGAIN AS SOON AS THEY ACT AND ACT PERSONALLY.





MY DIVINE SON CALLS you TO RENEW YOURSELVES INWARDLY; it IS URGENT THAT You BECOME (renewed) NOW!





Again and again I have called them to conversion; My children do not wish to obey, they ignore My Calls and continue to despise My Divine Son.





This disobedience generates more suffering for humanity.





THE DEMENTIA THAT THIS GENERATION SUFFERS IS REFUSING TO WALK TOWARDS MY DIVINE SON.





Beloved children, stay on spiritual alert, feed on good, protect yourselves spiritually, receive My Divine Son properly prepared, wish good to your brothers and practice good at all times; it is necessary for you at this time when you are continually attacked by the Devil and his henchmen.





The faith must maintain a strong foundation, firm so that they do not fall in the face of daily trials.





Dear children, the disease is closer to you, it will spread until it infects as many human creatures as possible.





The disease is highly contagious and quickly, so air transport and all kinds of collective transport will be compromised due to the contagion.





I HAVE CALLED ON YOU TO USE GOOD SAMARITAN OIL AND CALENDULA (daisy's) TO PREVENT THE SPREAD OF THIS DISEASE, WHICH WILL SPREAD TO SO MANY OF MY CHILDREN.





It will start with fever and discomfort in the body, the cough will be strong and then small sores will appear on the skin until these become larger sores, this being the indication of this disease.





It IS A VARIANT OF Leprosy THAT WILL AFFECT MY CHILDREN and thus continue their development, until the whole body is affected in its entirety, if they do not rush to take the corresponding measures.





Children of My Heart, the war is going to happen and at this moment the preparations for it are moving on a large scale, behind the backs of most of My children.





Humanity will taste the bitterness of this tragedy, precipitating the famine and greater violence of the human creature.





Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, one after another the great onslaughts of nature are given all over the Earth.





The elements do not wait and in both places they purify the human creature, in their eagerness to wash away so much sin that humanity lets fall on the earth.





The astonishment of the human creature is immense when we look at how powerful nations possess weapons, which have not been made known and that poorly used science has created them.





Beloved children:





MY BELOVED ANGEL OF PEACE SUFFERS WHEN LOOKING AND FEELING THE LOVE OF THIS GENERATION, that has deformed the same word Love, giving it a selfish sense, a sense of possession, of interest, of debauchery, of pride.





Love in families is subject to convenience...





Love in couples is dominated by superiority and selfishness...





The love for the brothers and sisters is stagnant in search of the first place...





Love has been deformed by interest and material obfuscation.





That's why I call you little children to keep the love of God and neighbor as you love each other.





LOVE KEEPS CLEAR THE FLAME OF MY DIVINE SON IN YOU AND IN THE FACE OF THIS LACK, it IS THAT MY BELOVED ANGEL OF PEACE SUFFERS, SUFFERS FOR THE HUMAN CREATURE.





Pray children, pray, the earth continues to shudder in one place and another; pray for China and Taiwan, you will suffer the movement of the strongest earth.





Pray children, pray, Chile and Ecuador get ready, the earth is shaking with great force, Spain suffers.





Pray My children, pray My children, the moment is near, there will be another attack in the middle of silence.





Pray My children, pray in the face of so much evil that has become entrenched in humanity.





Pray My children, pray for Mexico, the United States, Russia, the earth trembles strongly.





Pray My children, pray for Australia, Nicaragua and Costa Rica, your ground is shaken.





The war increases, the nations are provoked and will trigger total war all over the world. In the face of confusion, a nation rushes and the unwanted is given.





How much pain!, how sorry! How much to suffer from My Children for disobedience! They can't imagine the terrible test that the human creature puts on itself, it will be moments of childbirth.





A HUMANITY THAT KEEPS MY DIVINE SON IN HIS HEART AND ANOTHER THAT OFFENDS HIM TO THE SACRILEGE, THE DISEASE OF SPIRITUAL DENIAL HAS ARRIVED AND PERSECUTION TAKES PLACE.





STAY TUNED SO THAT you DON'T FALL BEFORE THE TEMPTATIONS OF EVIL.





The relics of Christianity are desecrated by the hordes of the Devil.





