World Continues It's Downward Pull, Don't Let It Beguile You Of Your Reward-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-MARCH 19 2023

Since the start of everything back in 2020, I have watched as local and global events have worked to pick off otherwise on-fire Christians, deceiving and distracting them with the endless news torrent, until they had gorged themselves so much on it that they crashed and burned out, launching themselves into a spiritual oblivion. What's that, you say? "Never happen to me!", you say. Is that right? Hate to break it to you, but the 'highway to Heaven' is littered with countless numbers of such cases.



"And this I say, lest any man should beguile you with enticing words. For though I be absent in the flesh, yet am I with you in the spirit, joying and beholding your order, and the stedfastness of your faith in Christ." Colossians 2:4,5 (KJB)



The spirit of this age is the spirit of Antichrist, preparing the way for the coming 7-year kingdom of that Wicked one. As such, we are being bombarded as never before with things that men esteem highly here, but will have absolutely no value in the life which is to come. Satan cannot take your salvation, and he may not be able to make you backslide, but he has one trick up his sleeve that perhaps you have not considered until right now. If he can just get you to focus on the wrong things, and by 'wrong' I mean the things that have no value at the Judgment Seat of Christ, then he will have successfully neutered you in service for the Lord Jesus. What kind of things am I talking about? Things like presidential elections, wars and rumours of wars, race riots, gender fluidity, bank runs, self care, self love, self-driving cars and all the rest. Paul is very clear that we mustn't allow ourselves to be beguiled out of our reward.

