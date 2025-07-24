BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - The Great American Health Hoax: The Surprising Truth About How Modern Medicine Keeps You Sick by Raymond Francis
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
84 views • 1 month ago

Raymond Francis' "The Great American Health Hoax" exposes the flaws in America’s profit-driven "disease-care" system, which prioritizes symptom management over true health, often worsening conditions through toxic treatments. The book presents an empowering alternative: the Beyond Health Model, grounded in the principle of "One Disease, Two Causes" (cellular malfunction due to deficiency and toxicity) and the "Six Pathways to Health and Disease" (Nutrition, Toxin, Mental, Physical, Genetic, and Medical). This science-based, natural medicine framework educates individuals on preventing and reversing disease by supporting the body’s innate healing abilities—eliminating reliance on drugs or surgeries. Highlighting the economic crisis posed by aging populations and rising healthcare costs, Francis argues that widespread health education is the solution to reduce dependency on the broken system. Health is a choice, and by addressing cellular needs through nutrient-rich diets, toxin avoidance, mental well-being, physical activity, genetic care, and mindful medical decisions, anyone can achieve lasting vitality. The book serves as a practical guide to reclaiming control over personal health and transforming societal well-being.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy