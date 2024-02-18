Freemasons and Vatican Officials Seek Cooperation

On February 16, 2024, some high level clergy of the Roman Catholic Church in Italy met with three Grand Masters of the Freemasons. Since the Vatican has prohibited its members from being Freemasons, why might this be? Are there related 'globalist' interests? Do the Freemasons assert that Pope Francis' encyclical 'Fratelli Tutti' (Brothers All), saying the Church had finally embraced “universal fraternity" is in line with "the great principle of modern Freemasonry"? Are there any biblical reasons to consider that the Church of Rome and the Freemasons may cooperate? What is Freemasonry according to the Freemasons? Could at least one of the kings mentioned in Revelation 17:12 be a Freemason or at least have ties to it? Are there any scriptures that suggest that the Freemasons may betray the Church of Rome? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel address these matters.





A written article of related interest is available titled ' Freemasonry and the Destruction of Rome?' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/freemasonry.htm