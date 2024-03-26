BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sorry Tennessee It Looks Like You’re Up Next 🚨 Department Of Homeland Security Sends Letters Saying Illegal Immigrants Will Be Sent To Tennessee Cities
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
139 views • 03/26/2024

Sorry Tennessee It Looks Like You’re Up Next 🚨 Department Of Homeland Security Sends Letters Saying Illegal Immigrants Will Be Sent To Tennessee Cities


“The city of Franklin received this letter from the US Department of Homeland Security. In short, it says that hundreds of people going through the immigration process could end up in Middle Tennessee cities.”


“The notice says DHS may release noncitizens from custody who have been fully screened and vetted, pending the outcome of their immigration process.”


“Nashville mayor Freddie O'Connell was unsure as of this morning if his administration has received this same letter”


“It's very troubling that, you know, someone can come to this country, name Nashville or Greater Nashville as the destination.”


“US congressman Andy Ogles telling Fox 17 News that he had a conference call with DHS yesterday with a series of questions, including a request for updated numbers, how people will be tracked, and if they have prior convictions.”


- Wall Street Apes:

https://twitter.com/wallstreetapes/status/1772460644484399409?s=61&t=BdBkJAWYzheOiIIylkbO1g

Keywords
departmentsorry tennesseeit looks like youre up nextof homelandsecurity sendsletters saying illegal immigrantswill be sent to tennessee cities
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy