Sorry Tennessee It Looks Like You’re Up Next 🚨 Department Of Homeland Security Sends Letters Saying Illegal Immigrants Will Be Sent To Tennessee Cities





“The city of Franklin received this letter from the US Department of Homeland Security. In short, it says that hundreds of people going through the immigration process could end up in Middle Tennessee cities.”





“The notice says DHS may release noncitizens from custody who have been fully screened and vetted, pending the outcome of their immigration process.”





“Nashville mayor Freddie O'Connell was unsure as of this morning if his administration has received this same letter”





“It's very troubling that, you know, someone can come to this country, name Nashville or Greater Nashville as the destination.”





“US congressman Andy Ogles telling Fox 17 News that he had a conference call with DHS yesterday with a series of questions, including a request for updated numbers, how people will be tracked, and if they have prior convictions.”





- Wall Street Apes:

