XRP Dragon Pattern Update 🎯& The Coming #ElliottWave Breakout! 💥

Just a quick XRP update covering the XRP Dragon Pattern and Elliott Wave 5-wave impulse structure. On the 4H chart, XRP is currently forming a descending triangle within the 4th primary wave. This setup could mark the potential D-wave top and the termination of primary wave 4 before the wave 5 rally begins.

In this video, I break down today’s XRP price action, technical analysis, and chart patterns to highlight the next key levels to watch. If you’re following XRP, Elliott Wave theory, or crypto trading strategies, this update is for you.





📊 Key Topics Covered:

- XRP Dragon Pattern update

- Elliott Wave 5-wave impulse structure

- Descending triangle on the 4th primary wave

- Potential D-wave top formation

- Primary wave 4 termination signals

- Wave 5 breakout setup

- Today’s XRP price action and chart analysis





✅ Join our growing community of like-minded crypto enthusiasts on Patreon. I’ll see you there!





🔥 Stay Connected & Support the Channel

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle





🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle





🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.





🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.





🎵 Music Credit

🎶 “New Country” by The Great Falling Away™

Original music protected by copyright © 2019–2025

Used with permission: https://youtube.com/@thegreatfallingaway





© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025





📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.





Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.





#XRP #XRPNews #XRPPrice #XRPPrediction