BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Matthew 2 Wise Men Still Seek Him
Calvary Melbourne Australia
Calvary Melbourne Australia
114 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 7 months ago

Pastor Andrew Russell’s message from Matthew 2 talks about the events surrounding the birth of Jesus. It includes the visit of the wise men, the attempt by King Herod to kill Jesus, and the flight of Joseph and his family to Egypt.

The events surrounding the birth of Jesus not only show the immediate circumstances but also point back to Old Testament prophecies being fulfilled.

For instance, the escape to Egypt fulfills Hosea 11:1, “Out of Egypt I called my son,” and Herod’s massacre of the infants can be connected to the prophecy in Jeremiah 31:15 about Rachel weeping for her children.

The way these prophecies are woven into the story emphasizes that God is sovereign over history, even in the midst of the chaos and darkness around Jesus’ birth.



Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

Keywords
jesuschristmasprophecybible teachingwise men
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy