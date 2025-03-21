Food Fight! Farmers Fight To Normalize Poison

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Commercial farmers want to advance integrating poison into your food. These chemicals destroy your health and life span. Commercial farmers are claiming herbicides are an essential tool to feed you. That is a lie. If commercial farmers suceed in their mission you can kiss organic food good-bye. Let us unite around true original design organic food. #farmingvideos #glyphosate #herbicides #food #foodlover