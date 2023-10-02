30. Upbringing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A fairy tales based upbringing
Is an illusion
pumping act,
So give a real view at being,
Explaining how to live in fact.
Say, evil’s often goes unanswered,
And so as to prevail it
You need to have a fighter-mindset
And be more dexterous and wit.
Or talented and honest doesn’t
Mean a front-runner on this Earth,
A wealthy person with no talent
Will take his place, as practice shows.
To overtake that type of person
You either need to be alike
Or leave the field, not reaching blossom,
Or drudge and catch a lucky strike,
And still do not become a winner,
Or win by dint of all you wield –
It is just like when a beginner
Defeats a champ right on his field.
A sense of shame, devotion, conscience
Are ridiculed among the mob;
Deception, impudence, distortions –
These are the means to their top.
This world itself, it won’t help you,
It doesn’t care who does what,
Who beats and gnaws whom, and what purview
Who has, and who is dull or smart.
Thus, you must find your own genre,
Your own style, your own way,
So that you won’t be go under
The name of some John Doe*, okay?
And lest get lost among the humans,
There are three necessary keys:
Good taste, cool-headedness and prudence –
They will ensure your release
From the effect of public judgments,
Of foul folks and their tricks,
Of someone’s prejudiced assessments,
Of handicapping talent things.
You ought to get the message early:
Your own life is only yours,
And what is evil, good and holy
Specifically on your course.
If you have chosen, being honest,
The author’s, the creator’s path,
Get ready to solve all the problems
On own, only your, behalf.
Remaining calm, without dreading
To lose some rounds in the game,
And also (everything is changing),
Perhaps, take primacy and fame.
The fairy tales and illusions
Are foreign to the maker’s mind;
Good sense and personal conclusions
Yield him results and true delight.
* John Doe - an average or typical person