DEEP STATE? TRUMP STATE? NWO PUPPET SHOW?

It intrigues me to think that No matter which one I think it is, all those people(S.S., Cops, Feds) knew and were in on whatever it was... all acting to a certain extent. For us. So which one of these was it?

No matter who you think was behind what happened to Trump, ALL OF THEM were in on SOMETHING. Whether it was Deep State, Trump State, or NWO puppet show...It took the whole of everyone to pull that off. It almost looked like a movie set with reality mixed in did it not? And the whole "Grassy Knoll" vibe it's taking on now. The whole thing has the craziest feel to it. Well, we know this opportunity and once in a lifetime shot at Trump didn't hinge on so e weirdo 20 year old kid buying a 6ft ladder on the way, walking up w a long gun to a rooftop that was attached to a building with police in it, climbing up, etc .. lol. Just don't happen like that. As we know. And here comes, like clockwork, the multi shooter aspect to add just enough confusion to not be able to be certain of anything except we do t know anything. Lol.... And how convenient is that? Lots of fatty, deep rabbit holes on this one Hit meeeeeeeeee! [email protected]