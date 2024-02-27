BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Joys and Dangers of Philosophy!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
17 views • 02/27/2024

"How to use philosophy not just to 1) avert disaster but 2) to live a great life?


"A few episodes ago (the one where Stef mentioned don't just be a tinkerer) he also mentioned that many people have successfully implemented philosophy into their lives and were able to realise the situation they're in and get out, to avert disaster (Which is great!).


"How to progress from there (from that 'middle-ground') and continue implementing philosophy to build a truly great life?


"It seems 1) averting disaster is more about removing your blinds so you're able to see the mess you're in and get out, whereas 2) building a great life, is more subtle and nuanced and requires more deliberate 'work'"


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Get my new series on the Truth About the French Revolution, access to the audiobook for my new book 'Peaceful Parenting,' StefBOT-AI, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

fearwisdomevidencephilosophyreasondecisionmakingq and aavoiding disasterfulfilling lifefinancial interestslocals questionsblind spotsaware choicesstruggle of statusaggressive individualspromoting virtuesurrounding ourselvesvirtuous peoplestriving for virtue
