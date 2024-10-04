31 years since Zionists blockaded Martyrs Street in centre of Hebron city, Palestine.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Israeli occupation has closed Al-Shuhada Street in the center of Hebron for 31 years, and imposes difficult measures on the Palestinians with the aim of expelling them and transferring the settlers to live in their place. FPTV’s Sari Jaradat Interviews Imad Abu Shamsiyeh from the Human Rights Defenders Association.
Filmed: 30/09/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇