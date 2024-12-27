BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
VAXX poisoned TV star sick with "COVID" loves VAXX
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
586 views • 6 months ago

@melissajoanhart Melissa Joan Hart "You may call me #Sabrina or #Clarissa or #AuntMel but my favorite role is Mom to my 3 boys!"

"Im not posting this to be political or gain pity, I just want to share my journey. This isn't up for debate, it's just how I feel today on my page."

https://www.instagram.com/melissajoanhart/tv/CSuyivyFZQa/

August 18, 2021

###

"I encourage everyone with a cervix to get a Pap smear, and follow your doctors’ recommendations for yearly testing and an HPV vaccination. Vaccination and early detection can save your life. #cervicalcancer #cervicalcancerawarenes 🩵

Please get checked out and to those whose comments have made my posts a political war zone, I am deeply saddened by all of the rhetoric that is absolutely useless as you debate what my "intention" was with the use of a single word. Yes! On CERVICAL cancer awareness day I want those with a CERVIX to get checked. It's simple really. Stop being conspiracy theorists or judgmental and move on. I am about one more comment away from ending my public social media thanks to the trolls that have zero life but to over analuze every post. Move on!"

https://www.instagram.com/melissajoanhart/p/C2ff48Yr3vj/?img_index=1

January 24, 2024

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide



To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
vaxxmasktardmelissa joan hartsabrina witch
