Gregory Mannarino Joins Mike Adams With Warning of Global FINANCIAL CONTAGION!

Here's how this is going to play out. Credit Suisse will collapse. Huge cross-exposure to US banks will cause a ripple of banking crisis events across BIG US banks. Wells Fargo is on the list. Fed and Treasury will declare appropriate emergencies and bail out all the banks in the US. This will require printing TRILLIONS of dollars, flooding the system with massive liquidity.

Within about six months, #inflation will absolutely skyrocket as all the new money surges through the system like a shot of heroin. Inflation will cause Fed to panic and raise rates even higher. MORE banks will fail. MORE bailout money printed. MORE inflation.

It ends in hyperinflation over the next few years, and the total collapse of the dollar, the US banking system and the United States government. Prepare accordingly.

CRITICAL READ: Just got word from a very reliable source in Europe. Credit Suisse is absolutely going to crater. We're talking over $1.3 trillion in deposits that will essentially vanish.

We are rapidly approaching the point where Too Big To Fail becomes Too Big To Bail. ENTIRE NATIONS won't be able to raise the funds to bail out the failures that are coming.

The contagion effects of this will be nothing short of catastrophic for Europe. We are looking at the end of Western Europe's industry, economy, energy and civilization.

Prepare for systemic, trans-continental banking failures, all due to the "woke disease" taking over finance and banking, leading to unlimited incompetence and idiocy that has brought us all to the brink of collapse.

Related Article: Is Credit Suisse About to Collapse? Bank Admits “Material Weakness” as Shares Plunge and Investors Panic - https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-03-16-credit-suisse-about-to-collapse-material-weakness.html

Original Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/4c14284e-583e-4a03-868f-5cd4b1b25370

Shop for American Patriots Apparel at https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com 🇺🇸

Donate on Locals at https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Follow us on Social Media ⬇️

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

Telegram https://t.me/APFGAC

YouTube - https://youtube.com/AmericanPatriotsApparel

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else stay Godly! PEACE!