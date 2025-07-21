Decentralize TV – Catherine Austin Fitts on the government’s FINANCIAL ENSLAVEMENT plot via stablecoin CBDCs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To learn more, visit: https://solari.com/
- Introduction and Guest Introduction (0:00)
- Catherine's Journey and Turtling (1:50)
- Trump's Role in Centralized Control (3:02)
- Stablecoins and Treasury Market Impact (5:55)
- Netanyahu's Influence and Organized Crime (20:21)
- BRICS and Financial Independence (33:13)
- Trump's Tariffs and Financial Coup (39:34)
- Practical Steps for Decentralization (47:08)
- Government Taxation and Inflation (50:45)
- Nonprofit Association and Word of Mouth (1:17:02)
- Personal Health and Sunlight Exposure (1:19:44)
- Investing in Health and Photo-Activated Nutrients (1:25:37)
- Sunlight and Skin Cancer Concerns (1:27:42)
- Alternative Cancer Treatments and COVID-19 Lockdown (1:30:03)
- Mandela Effect and Historical Revisionism (1:31:01)
- Conspiracy Theories and Government Manipulation (1:36:14)
- Future of the Show and Final Thoughts (1:37:50)