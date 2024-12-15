BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A discussion with Frank Schubert on history, philosophy, and advocacy
yayadiamond
yayadiamond
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 6 months ago

00:00 Introduction 01:03 Frank's Journey 04:05 Philosophy and History 09:00 YouTube Channel 13:09 Human Rights Discussion 25:08 Personal Sacrifice 29:50 Conclusion Frank Schubert: An Inspiring Journey Through Education and Human Rights  @DJ_MO  Frank Schubert's interview offers more than just a narrative of his life; it invites us to think critically about our roles in society, the implications of historical interpretations, and the ongoing fight for human rights. Whether through his dedicated work with people with disabilities, his exploration of philosophical and biological concepts, or his engaging YouTube content, Frank challenges us to see the world with empathy and a readiness to contribute meaningfully. Frank’s journey is a testament to the power of education, compassion, and relentless curiosity. His insights and endeavors encourage us to delve deeper into understanding complex ideas, fostering a spirit of cooperation in a world that often seems divided. Thank you for joining us in exploring Frank Schubert's inspiring narrative. Be sure to check out his YouTube channel and engage with the thought-provoking content he offers. Finally, don't forget to dare to be different, just like Frank, and until next time, keep exploring and learning! Thank you for reading, and follow us for more inspiring stories!

Keywords
podcastfinancesshout outyaya diamonddream chasers radiospotify podcastwomen podcastreleationships
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy