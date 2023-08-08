Quo Vadis





August 7, 2023





In this video we share Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria on the Apocalypse.





Here are the words of Saint Michael the Archangel to Luz de Maria:





People of God:





RECEIVE THE DIVINE PEACE NECESSARY FOR EVERY HUMAN BEING.





At the moment when humanity’s fury rises up in most countries in the world and people will be attacking their brothers and sisters, and when peace will be longed for and desired because discord has been implanted on Earth, ask yourselves:





AT WHAT POINT IN THE APOCALYPSE ARE YOU?





When you see those who used to attend daily Mass and received the Eucharist…





When you see those who used to pray at all times and places, those who left no doubt as to their religious piety…





When you see those used to dress with pronounced modesty going underground for fear of persecution and denying Our King and Lord Jesus Christ as “their Lord and their God” to in order save their lives …





BE ASSURED THAT PERSECUTION WILL NOT DECREASE, but will instead be reinforced against the true People of Our Lord and King Jesus Christ.





In remote locations, in the crypts of ancient churches, in improvised places, perhaps the most unlikely, you will come to hear Holy Mass and receive Christ present in the Holy Eucharist from the hands of faithful Priests, adorers of the Eucharistic Christ, who love Our Queen and Mother of Heaven and Earth.





For there will be a clear and definitive division between those who remain attached to the true Magisterium of the Church of Our Lord and King Jesus Christ, and those who have been living as Pharisees within the Church, already being persecutors of the faithful people.





People of God:





DO NOT ACT LIKE THE PHARISEES, ACT LIKE CHILDREN WHO ARE FAITHFUL TO OUR KING AND LORD JESUS ​​CHRIST, CONVERTING PRIOR TO THE PURIFICATION COMING IMMINENTLY FROM HEAVEN TO EARTH AND THE IMMINENT SEQUENCE OF EVENTS ALREADY ANNOUNCED TO YOU IN ADVANCE, SO THAT YOU WOULD PRAY, OFFERING FASTING AND SACRIFICE, SO THAT YOU WOULD HELP THE NEEDY AND THE DESPERATE, OFFERING THE BREAD OF THE TESTIMONY OF LIVING IN THE DIVINE WILL.





Man possesses free will, which he should to use to worship, to work and act as a true child of God, to be humble and not arrogant or proud.





The haughty will come to a standstill on the way.





Pray in season and out of season; the great shaking is coming, time is time no more, this is the “now!” that has been both awaited and feared.





Without stopping together with those who want you to be lost, continue on the indicated path without straying from it, without forgetting that the devil prowls like a roaring lion in search of souls to devour.





Be cautious in your work and actions; do not be confused together with those who are confused.





Be cautious: you are the People of God and not children of evil.





THE CHURCH OF OUR KING AND LORD JESUS ​​CHRIST WILL SUFFER EXCESSIVELY.





ERRORS WILL CAUSE THE LOSS OF FAITH, WHICH IS WHY UNSHAKEABLE FAITH IS SO MUCH NEEDED; FAITH IN THE PRESENCE OF OUR KING AND LORD JESUS ​​CHRIST IN EACH ONE OF HIS CHILDREN.





Pray, children of God, pray for the conversion of all.





Pray, children of God, pray that you would continue to be faithful.





Pray, pray for the countries that will suffer in the expected and unwanted shaking.





Pray, pray for those who, dominated by pride, will cause their brothers and sisters to go astray.





Pray for those who are suffering from hunger and those who are enduring tribulation, for truth among the rulers on Earth.





Beloved People of God, the coming time will be one of deception: do not go astray.





This is why it is very important for you to pray with the heart, to prepare for the GREAT WARNING, and to be at peace.





Pray for Chile and for Colombia.





Evil’s projects will not stop.





In the end the Immaculate Heart of Our Queen and Mother of Heaven and Earth will triumph and evil will not touch man.





People of God:





DO NOT STOP!





THESE ARE TIMES FOR YOU TO REMAIN ON YOUR GUARD.





DO NOT FORGET THAT THE WARNING IS COMING, AND it WILL STRIKE MAN LIKE LIGHTNING.





Who IS LIKE GOD?





THERE IS NONE LIKE GOD!





Saint Michael the Archangel

AUGUST 19, 2020





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BB2-WpmOR70