⚡️Street war in Jenin! Ambushed Zionist army evacuates soldiers after falling into an ambush

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Street war in Jeningrad (Jenin, occupied West Bank)! Zionist army evacuates soldiers after falling into an ambush ⚡️
Al-Quds Brigades announce successfully targeting a manpower with an IED in Jenin, and spraying them with automatic gunfire
Zionist choppers evacuate the wounded, and possibly killed, soldiers
From Gaza, through Jenin, to south Lebanon: Zionist defeat on all fronts!