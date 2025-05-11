© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zakharova pens heart wrenching track Return The Memory, sung by Renata Tairova
Foreign ministry spokeswoman inspired by 'colossal injustice' of Russian air group killed by US-led coalition while fighting ISIS on 24 November 2015
'Judging by the response [from Ukraine], they didn't read the transcript of the Russian president's statement properly' - Russian MFA
💬 "Putin said clearly that first, there will be discussions on the root causes, and only then can we talk about a ceasefire," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.