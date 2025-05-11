Zakharova pens heart wrenching track Return The Memory, sung by Renata Tairova

Foreign ministry spokeswoman inspired by 'colossal injustice' of Russian air group killed by US-led coalition while fighting ISIS on 24 November 2015

More from Maria Z:

'Judging by the response [from Ukraine], they didn't read the transcript of the Russian president's statement properly' - Russian MFA

💬 "Putin said clearly that first, there will be discussions on the root causes, and only then can we talk about a ceasefire," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.