Maria Zakharova pens heart wrenching track: Return The Memory, sung by Renata Tairova - inspired by Russian air group killed by US-led coalition while fighting ISIS on 24 November 2015
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
78 views • 4 months ago

Zakharova pens heart wrenching track Return The Memory, sung by Renata Tairova

Foreign ministry spokeswoman inspired by 'colossal injustice' of Russian air group killed by US-led coalition while fighting ISIS on 24 November 2015

More from Maria Z: 

'Judging by the response [from Ukraine], they didn't read the transcript of the Russian president's statement properly' - Russian MFA

💬 "Putin said clearly that first, there will be discussions on the root causes, and only then can we talk about a ceasefire," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
