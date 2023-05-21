Why The Dinosaurs Died

Listen and watch as AJ and Hecklefish explain what may have happened to the Dinosaurs.

Video Source:

'The Why Files' (WF?) with A J Gentile and the esteemed Hecklefish

Closing theme music:

'Imminent Threat' by David Oxen

Fesliyan Studios

Video credits compiled at:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park NSW

Australia 2760

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between The Why Files or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.





pc sun20.05