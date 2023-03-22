HR 5 - Parent's Bill of Rights Removes Rights

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join Suzanne in this episode as she takes a look at HR 5 – Parent’s Bill of Rights that is now in the House of Representatives. This bill actually limits the rights of parents when it comes to education and other areas as you will see as the bill is reviewed.
