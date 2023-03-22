BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HR 5 - Parent's Bill of Rights Removes Rights
Hamner It Out
Hamner It Out
61 followers
7 views • 03/22/2023

Join Suzanne in this episode as she takes a look at HR 5 – Parent’s Bill of Rights that is now in the House of Representatives.  This bill actually limits the rights of parents when it comes to education and other areas as you will see as the bill is reviewed.

Don’t forget to like the video and subscribe to the channel.  Please subscribe to The Liberty Belles on Rumble where Suzanne and her teammate Lynne Taylor dissect the latest in education overreach and issues in healthcare.
Email Suzanne at [email protected].

Coming Soon – Suzanne will be appearing with her teammate Lynne Taylor as The Liberty Belles on a new weekly show on TECN-TV.  Stay tuned for additional details.

Resources:

https://justthenews.com/government/congress/parents-bill-rights-amending-taiwan-assurance-act-votes-week-gop-led-house

https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/5/text?s=1&r=1&q=%7B%22search%22%3A%22parents+bill+of+rights%22%7D

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/suzannehamner1

https://rumble.com/c/c-816837?page=2

https://rumble.com/v14l6m8-the-liberty-belles-nuke-parental-rights-amendment-with-constitutional-attor.html

https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/bill-of-rights-transcript

https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/declaration-transcript

https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/constitution-transcript


Keywords
educationhealthcareunconstitutionalmccarthyninth amendmentparents bill of rightshr 5
